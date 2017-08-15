Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

Streetwise gives you news and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Former Dragons' Den star Bruce Croxon closes first venture fund after difficult start Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Sean Silcoff

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

When Bruce Croxon launched a venture capital firm in 2012 named after a renowned boxing match, the entrepreneur and TV star had no idea how much of a fight lay ahead.

“I thought it would be a lot easier than it turned out to be” to raise a $100-million venture capital (VC) fund, Mr. Croxon said of his Toronto-based Round 13 Capital, named after the gruelling 13th round of the 1975 “Thrilla in Manila” heavyweight title match in which Muhammad Ali knocked the mouthpiece out of Joe Frazier’s head.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Sean Silcoff on Twitter: @SeanSilcoff

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Tips from leading entrepreneurs on raising venture capital (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular