When Bruce Croxon launched a venture capital firm in 2012 named after a renowned boxing match, the entrepreneur and TV star had no idea how much of a fight lay ahead.

“I thought it would be a lot easier than it turned out to be” to raise a $100-million venture capital (VC) fund, Mr. Croxon said of his Toronto-based Round 13 Capital, named after the gruelling 13th round of the 1975 “Thrilla in Manila” heavyweight title match in which Muhammad Ali knocked the mouthpiece out of Joe Frazier’s head.

