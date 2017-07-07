Paramount Resources Ltd. shares dropped nearly 8 per cent Friday after the Calgary-based oil producer agreed to pay $459.5-million for Canadian assets held by U.S.-based Apache Corp.

Paramount said after markets closed on Thursday that it would also merge with Trilogy Energy Corp., offering one of its shares for every 3.75 Trilogy shares that it doesn’t already own. Both companies are controlled by Calgary oilman Clayton Riddell and his family.

Report Typo/Error