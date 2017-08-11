Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Christina Pellegrini - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The top executive at Callidus Capital Corp. is blaming a few disgruntled clients for a media report alleging that the Toronto-based alternative lender is the subject of whistle-blower complaints with Canada’s largest market regulator.

During Callidus’s second-quarter earnings call with analysts on Friday, its chief executive officer Newton Glassman said that the company has not been contacted by authorities about these complaints. He added that it looked like these statements had been made to the benefit of people who wanted to drive down Callidus’s share price.

