Camilla Sutton named to top job at Women in Capital Markets

Camilla Sutton is taking on the top job at Women in Capital Markets, an organization aimed at promoting gender diversity in the financial services industry.

Ms. Sutton was formerly the head of global foreign exchange at Scotia Capital. She vacated the role last year amid a shakeup in which a number of prominent executives and bankers left the Bank of Nova Scotia's global banking and markets division.

Ms. Sutton, a 25-year veteran of the capital markets industry, will take the reins as president and CEO of Women in Capital Markets on Jan. 22.

She will take over from Jeannie Collins-Ardern, who has been serving as the organization's interim leader since last August, when former president and CEO Jennifer Reynolds stepped down to take the helm of the Toronto Financial Services Alliance.

Ms. Sutton's career in the capital markets industry has spanned both the sell side and the buy side, with roles at Scotia Capital, OMERS and BMO Capital Markets. While at Scotia Capital she became a notable public commentator for the bank.

"Camilla is the right leader for WCM during this important stage of growth, and I am confident she will continue to drive change in Canada's boardrooms, executive offices and workplaces," Mari Jensen, chair of the board of directors of Women in Capital Markets, said in a statement.