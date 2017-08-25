After making a fortune in the vitamin business, Vic Neufeld set his sights on the burgeoning market in Canada for medical marijuana.

He signed on to run a pot startup, Aphria Inc., and three years later the business appears to be thriving. It has more than 250 acres of greenhouse space for growing marijuana in Leamington, Ont., is building additional space and has started to turn an operating profit. Investors are buying in, driving Aphria’s value to more than $825-million on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Report Typo/Error