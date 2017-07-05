Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

Streetwise gives you news and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Canaccord joins top ranks of U.K. wealth managers with acquisition Add to ...

Subscribers Only

TORONTO — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Investment bank Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. vaulted into the top ranks of a consolidating British wealth-management industry on Wednesday by acquiring rival Hargreave Hale Ltd. in a deal worth up to $134-million.

Toronto-based Canaccord will become the sixth-largest British wealth-management firm, up from its current rank as the 10th-biggest player, by adding Hargreave’s 14,000 clients, 76 investment professionals and $13.5-billion in assets under management (AUM) to its existing British and European operations, which are home to 12,000 clients, 118 advisers and $24.5-billion in AUM.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular