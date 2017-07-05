Investment bank Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. vaulted into the top ranks of a consolidating British wealth-management industry on Wednesday by acquiring rival Hargreave Hale Ltd. in a deal worth up to $134-million.

Toronto-based Canaccord will become the sixth-largest British wealth-management firm, up from its current rank as the 10th-biggest player, by adding Hargreave’s 14,000 clients, 76 investment professionals and $13.5-billion in assets under management (AUM) to its existing British and European operations, which are home to 12,000 clients, 118 advisers and $24.5-billion in AUM.

