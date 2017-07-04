Investment bank Canaccord Genuity Inc. launched a special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) meant to pave the way for small Canadian companies to go public, one of two new SPACs announced on Monday in a sector that is coming back to life.

Toronto-based Canaccord is attempting to raise $30-million for a SPAC that would acquire a stake in a private company valued at $50-million to $250-million. This SPAC is meant to be a substitute for an initial public offering, as in recent years, IPOs have proved difficult for relatively small private companies that are attempting to raise less than $100-million.

Report Typo/Error