Drug companies have increasingly looked to develop personalized medicines targeting smaller populations suffering from rare diseases thanks to advances in cell-based therapies and genomics. (iStockPhoto)
Drug companies have increasingly looked to develop personalized medicines targeting smaller populations suffering from rare diseases thanks to advances in cell-based therapies and genomics.

Sean Silcoff

Montreal drug developer Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has filed to go public in the United States to fund development of what it hopes will be the world’s first treatment for a debilitating condition that turns human muscles, tendons and ligaments into bone.

The seven-year-old company, which previously raised $103-million (U.S.) in early-stage financing from seasoned biotech investors including OrbiMed Advisors, BDC Capital, New Enterprise Associates and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund, has filed to raise up to $115-million in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Stock Market, which is being led by Morgan Stanley and Leerink Partners. A company spokesman declined to comment.

