Canadian asset managers are fretting over if – and how – they should respond when a sweeping set of European financial reforms comes into effect in 2018.

The new regulations, which are referred to by the acronym MiFID II, were born in response to the 2008 financial crisis. They are set to transform the business of trading securities across Europe, with implications for investment banks, brokers and fund managers around the world. Starting Jan. 3, 2018, the new rules will be imposed on everything from high-frequency trading to commodity derivatives trading to bond trading.

