Big stock sales have been getting done this year, but the Canadian market has had trouble digesting many of them.
Companies raised $26.9-billion in 214 equity transactions during the first six months of 2017, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. That’s a modest decline in proceeds from the first half of last year, but a sharp increase in the number of deals. In 2016, issuers tapped the Canadian stock market for a record $51.4-billion in 353 deals, according to historical data, with 157 of them occurring during the first six months.Report Typo/Error
Follow @chris_pelleon Twitter:
- Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd$15.770.00(0.00%)
- Hydro One Ltd$22.990.00(0.00%)
- Altagas Ltd$29.540.00(0.00%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$9.140.00(0.00%)
- Freshii Inc$11.970.00(0.00%)
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc$25.280.00(0.00%)
- STEP Energy Services Ltd$8.400.00(0.00%)
- Source Energy Services Ltd$7.530.00(0.00%)
- Real Matters Inc$10.710.00(0.00%)
- Zymeworks Inc$11.00-0.05(-0.45%)
- Updated July 5 9:47 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.