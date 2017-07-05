Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

Streetwise gives you news and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Canadian market struggles to absorb 2017’s big stock sales Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Big stock sales have been getting done this year, but the Canadian market has had trouble digesting many of them.

Companies raised $26.9-billion in 214 equity transactions during the first six months of 2017, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. That’s a modest decline in proceeds from the first half of last year, but a sharp increase in the number of deals. In 2016, issuers tapped the Canadian stock market for a record $51.4-billion in 353 deals, according to historical data, with 157 of them occurring during the first six months.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Christina Pellegrini on Twitter: @chris_pelle

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular