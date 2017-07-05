Big stock sales have been getting done this year, but the Canadian market has had trouble digesting many of them.

Companies raised $26.9-billion in 214 equity transactions during the first six months of 2017, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. That’s a modest decline in proceeds from the first half of last year, but a sharp increase in the number of deals. In 2016, issuers tapped the Canadian stock market for a record $51.4-billion in 353 deals, according to historical data, with 157 of them occurring during the first six months.

Report Typo/Error