Big stock sales have been getting done this year, but the Canadian market has had trouble digesting many of them.
Companies raised $26.9-billion in 214 equity transactions during the first six months of 2017, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. That’s a modest decline in proceeds from the first half of last year, but a sharp increase in the number of deals. In 2016, issuers tapped the Canadian stock market for a record $51.4-billion in 353 deals, according to historical data, with 157 of them occurring during the first six months.Report Typo/Error
- Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd$15.77-0.09(-0.57%)
- Hydro One Ltd$22.99-0.14(-0.61%)
- Altagas Ltd$29.54-0.12(-0.40%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$9.14-0.49(-5.09%)
- Freshii Inc$11.97-0.38(-3.08%)
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc$25.28-0.36(-1.42%)
- STEP Energy Services Ltd$8.40-0.49(-5.51%)
- Source Energy Services Ltd$7.53-0.62(-7.61%)
- Real Matters Inc$10.71+0.14(+1.32%)
- Zymeworks Inc$11.00-0.05(-0.45%)
