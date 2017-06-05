Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. has cut ties with investment banks with employees who hold significant shares in the company. (Ron Ward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. has cut ties with investment banks with employees who hold significant shares in the company. (Ron Ward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Cannabis Wheaton cuts ties with two investment banks over apparent conflict Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Marijuana financier Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. cut ties Monday with two investment banks with employees who own significant personal stakes in the company, in the midst of an $80-million financing.

In the latest development around a small deal that’s attracting outsize attention on Bay Street, Cannabis Wheaton and investment dealers Eight Capital and Canaccord Genuity Corp. announced they “mutually agreed to terminate” their relationship. The bankers were raising money that Cannabis Wheaton planned to invest in upstart pot producers, in exchange for a percentage of the companies’ future marijuana sales.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Canopy Growth's Bruce Linton gives his three tips for entrepreneurs (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular