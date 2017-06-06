Marijuana financier Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. hired a new investment dealer Tuesday to raise $50-million for the company, resurrecting a much-watched deal that features the company’s lawyer and former bankers as significant personal shareholders.

Cannabis Wheaton hired Toronto-based Mackie Research Capital Corp. to sell securities in a transaction that is expected to close by June 21, after announcing on Monday that it cut ties with investment banks Eight Capital and Canaccord Genuity Corp. on a planned $80-million offering.

