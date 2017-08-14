Charyl Galpin is no longer the head of Bank of Montreal’s investment dealer BMO Nesbitt Burns and is moving to a new role within the bank.

Ms. Galpin, executive vice-president, managing director and former head of private client division at BMO Nesbitt Burns, is no longer heading the private client division and has been appointed a new role within the bank as chief regulatory officer at BMO Wealth Management.

