Report on Business

Streetwise

Charyl Galpin takes new role with BMO Wealth Management Add to ...

Clare O’Hara

Charyl Galpin is no longer the head of Bank of Montreal’s investment dealer BMO Nesbitt Burns and is moving to a new role within the bank.

Ms. Galpin, executive vice-president, managing director and former head of private client division at BMO Nesbitt Burns, is no longer heading the private client division and has been appointed a new role within the bank as chief regulatory officer at BMO Wealth Management.

