CIBC World Markets has hired energy analyst Jamie Kubik to cover small- and mid-cap producers in Calgary.

Mr. Kubik starts in his new role in July. He is joining CIBC from Desjardins Securities Inc., where he worked as an oil and gas analyst since 2015.

The position at CIBC opened up earlier this year when analyst Adam Gill left to join Eight Capital, the firm formerly known as Dundee Capital Markets.

