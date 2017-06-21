Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

Streetwise gives you news and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

CIBC reshuffles capital markets team amid bank shakeup Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is reshuffling capital markets staff on both sides of the border, as part of broader changes at the bank that will see more than 40 executives take on new roles.

With Jon Hountalas starting a new role leading commercial banking and wealth management in Canada, Susan Rimmer has been named the head of global corporate banking, according to a staff memo sent on Tuesday. In her new role, Ms. Rimmer, who joined CIBC in 2009 as head of debt capital markets, will report to Harry Culham, who runs CIBC World Markets.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular