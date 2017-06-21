Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is reshuffling capital markets staff on both sides of the border, as part of broader changes at the bank that will see more than 40 executives take on new roles.

With Jon Hountalas starting a new role leading commercial banking and wealth management in Canada, Susan Rimmer has been named the head of global corporate banking, according to a staff memo sent on Tuesday. In her new role, Ms. Rimmer, who joined CIBC in 2009 as head of debt capital markets, will report to Harry Culham, who runs CIBC World Markets.

