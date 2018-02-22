 Skip to main content

CIBC’s institutional equity sales head to depart, run charity Capitalize for Kids

Quentin Broad, who most recently served as head of institutional equity sales, is leaving the investment bank and will join the charity Capitalize for Kids as its new leader.

Tim Kiladze
After nearly two decades at CIBC World Markets, which included stints in multiple senior roles, Quentin Broad is departing to take on a different type of endeavour.

Capitalize for Kids runs an investment conference every year to raise money for mental-health issues.

During his time at CIBC, Mr. Broad also served as head of equity research.

After Mr. Broad leaves at the end of February, Ryan Fan, currently the head of institutional equity trading, will be in charge of both equity sales and trading.

