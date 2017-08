Montreal-based Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking to raise as much as $138-million (U.S.) in its initial public offering, the latest in a resurgence of stock offerings from Canadian companies.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company plans to sell eight million shares at $15 a share. Clementia says it has also granted its underwriters the option to purchase an additional 1.2 million common shares at the initial public offering price, minus underwriting discounts and commissions, within 30 days.

