 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Commercial-property deals expected to rise again in 2018

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial-property deals expected to rise again in 2018

Cranes litter the skyline and office vacancy rates in Toronto are among the lowest in North America. Canada in 2018 is expected to top last year's blockbuster record in commercial-property deals.

Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Rachelle Younglai
For Subscribers

Canada is expected to top last year's blockbuster year in commercial-property deals.

Demand for industrial, land and office space is expected to keep deal activity strong, even though some investors believe Canada's property market has peaked and higher interest rates have made it more expensive to borrow.

Investment in big properties is forecast to hit $43.07-billion this year, according to real estate firm CBRE Group Inc., surpassing last year's $43.06-billion. In 2016, the total value of deals reached $34.7-billion, which at the time was the highest level on record.

Story continues below advertisement

"People get a little freaked out at what's going on in the margins. I tend to focus a lot on fundamentals on the health of the Canadian economy," Paul Morassutti, executive vice-president with CBRE, said on the sidelines of a real estate conference in Toronto.

Canada's economy has strengthened and the jobs market is booming. That has helped underpin economic activity in the major city centres of Toronto and Vancouver, where cranes litter the skyline and office vacancy rates are among the lowest in Canada and the United States.

"Are we building too many buildings with not enough demand? Are we putting out debt in an undisciplined way? We are not doing any of those things," Mr. Morassutti said. "The amount of capital out there that's looking to buy Canadian commercial real estate is very strong," he said.

Already, Blackstone Property Partners has announced plans to pay $3.8-billion cash for Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust, which has warehouse space across Canada and the United States.

And the Weston family, which owns the Loblaw grocery empire, plans to pay $3.9-billion to expand beyond retail and create Canada's biggest real estate trust.

CBRE predicts industrial investment to hit $9.3-billion this year, up from $7.4-billion last year. It expects land investment to reach $7.2-billion this year, up from $7-billion in 2017.

Office investment is seen at $9.9-billion this year, compared with $10.2-billion last year, and retail deals are expected to reach $8.2-billion, down from $9.2-billion in 2017, according to CBRE.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.