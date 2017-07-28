Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Constellation Software ramps up M&A effort; PMs given authority to execute on deals

Niall McGee

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Constellation Software Inc. is ramping up its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) team, and giving more freedom to those lower down the food chain to execute on deals. Analysts expect the changes to drive even more M&A at the already very acquisitive company.

Earlier this week, alongside its second quarter financial results, Constellation revealed it had doubled the size of its M&A team to 60 people over the past year. The Toronto-based software company, which specializes in so-called vertical market software (tailored software for specific industries), said it is also planning to build out the deal-making team by an additional 25 per cent by year-end. The company also promoted Bernard Anzarouth to chief investment officer.

Follow Niall McGee on Twitter: @niallcmcgee

