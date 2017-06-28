Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

CPPIB’s energy asset hunt turns to the United States Add to ...

Jacqueline Nelson and Jeff Lewis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is on the hunt for unloved energy assets as it seeks to build out its natural resources investment prowess in the United States.

CPPIB said Wednesday that it would partner with private Houston-based firm Encino Energy LLC to invest up to $1-billion (U.S.) in oil and gas-producing assets in the United States, looking beyond the hot spots of western Texas and pockets of Oklahoma to wring profits out of smaller assets being sold off by large companies. Encino will put up to $25-million into the venture, called Encino Acquisition Partners, and be the operator of any acquired assets.

