Canadian technology acquisition machine Open Text Corp. announced its latest deal Wednesday, one day after dodging a bullet on its most recent purchase.

The enterprise software giant from Waterloo, Ont. said Wednesday it would pay $7.10 (U.S.) per share, or $240-million, for Nasdaq-listed forensic security firm Guidance Software Inc. of Pasadena, Calif. Open Text will finance the deal from cash reserves and short-term debt facilities and expects it to close by Sept. 30.

Report Typo/Error