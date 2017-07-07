North America’s largest publicly traded alcohol retailer landed the former head of Nova Scotia’s liquor stores as its new chief executive on Friday, the first step in an expected shakeup at the chain.

Edmonton-based Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd., which has about 250 outlets, appointed Kenneth Barbet as its new president and CEO, a move that followed a successful proxy battle for control of the company’s board of directors led by private-equity fund PointNorth Capital.

