North America’s largest publicly-traded alcohol retailer landed the former head of Nova Scotia’s liquor stores as its new CEO on Friday , the first step in an expected shakeup at the 251-outlet chain.

Edmonton-based Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. appointed Kenneth Barbet as its new president and CEO, a move that followed a successful proxy battle for control of the company’s board of directors led by private-equity fund PointNorth Capital.

