North America’s largest publicly-traded alcohol retailer landed the former head of Nova Scotia’s liquor stores as its new CEO on Friday , the first step in an expected shakeup at the 251-outlet chain.
Edmonton-based Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. appointed Kenneth Barbet as its new president and CEO, a move that followed a successful proxy battle for control of the company’s board of directors led by private-equity fund PointNorth Capital.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness
- Liquor Stores NA Ltd$9.98+0.10(+1.01%)
- Big Rock Brewery Inc$8.000.00(0.00%)
- Updated July 7 12:20 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.