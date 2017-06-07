Investment dealer Eight Capital has replaced its chief executive officer in the wake of a failed and controversial transaction for marijuana financier Cannabis Wheaton Income Fund Corp.
Employee-owned Eight Capital, formerly known as Dundee Securities, stated on its website that former CEO Mark Attanasio is now a managing director of investment banking. The new head of the Toronto-based firm is David Morrison, who will also continue to run the equity sales and trading desk.Report Typo/Error
