Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
Andrew Willis and Niall McGee

The Globe and Mail

Investment dealer Eight Capital has replaced its chief executive officer in the wake of a failed and controversial transaction for marijuana financier Cannabis Wheaton Income Fund Corp.

Employee-owned Eight Capital, formerly known as Dundee Securities, stated on its website that former CEO Mark Attanasio is now a managing director of investment banking. The new head of the Toronto-based firm is David Morrison, who will also continue to run the equity sales and trading desk.

