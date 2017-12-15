Ex-Dynamic Funds CEO Jordy Chilcott takes role at Sun Life Global Investments

Former Dynamic Funds head Jordy Chilcott has joined the executive team at Sun Life Global Investments.

Mr. Chilcott, who left his position as president and CEO of Dynamic Funds earlier this year, has resurfaced in the mutual funds industry, joining Sun Life as head of investment distribution. With more than 30 years' experience, Mr. Chilcott is most well known in the industry for his time at the helm of Dynamic Funds, a position he held for five years.

Prior to Dynamic, Mr. Chilcott was the senior vice-president of Global Asset Management at Bank of Nova Scotia. In both these roles, he was responsible for overseeing multiple asset management companies across Canada, Mexico and Asia, and worked with both companies during Scotiabank's acquisition of Dynamic Funds in 2011.

Previously, Mr. Chilcott held a number of senior leadership roles at Dynamic Funds, Standard Life Mutual Funds and Investors Group, having begun his career as a securities trader.

In his new position, Mr. Chilcott will be responsible for leading the distribution arm of Sun Life Global Investments' retail investment business focusing on sales growth across all retail investment platforms in Canada. He will oversee and lead the development and strategic growth of Sun Life Global Investments' distribution team and manage relationships with third-party partners.

Sun Life Global Investments manages $20-billion in assets for both institutional and retail investors in Canada.