A number of executives at Eight Capital Corp. have left the independent brokerage firm, weeks after it was involved in a controversial, and unsuccessful, financing deal for a new marijuana company.
The departures, which took place over the past month, included former chief executive officer Mark Attanasio and Donato Sferra, who was managing director of investment banking, according to people familiar with the situation.Report Typo/Error
