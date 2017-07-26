It’s a deal that apparently took 10 months to put together, and some believe is overly generous. But it’s one that may scare away the shorts.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. announced on Tuesday that it is investing $190-million via an interest-bearing security (essentially preferred shares) into AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. While Regina-based AGT (formerly Alliance Grain Traders Inc.) might not be a household name, it’s a major global processor of pulses such as lentils, peas, beans and chickpeas. Last year, it pulled in revenue of $1.9-billion.

