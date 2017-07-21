Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jacqueline Nelson And Nicolas Van Praet

The Globe and Mail

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. says its intentions have been misunderstood by an aggressive U.S. investment firm and will not vote on the proposed takeover of forestry product company Tembec Inc.

The U.S. firm is Los Angeles-based Oaktree Capital Management, Tembec’s largest shareholder. Oaktree is angling for a better price than the more than $807-million (U.S.) offered by Rayonier Advanced Materials in late May, and has been gathering up opponents to torpedo the deal.

