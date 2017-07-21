Financial technology startup Borrowell Inc. has raised $12-million in equity financing and secured millions more in new loan capital as part of a new funding round backed by incumbent financial players.
The Toronto-based online lender, which specializes in small personal loans and free credit scores, secured Series A funding from a consortium that includes Portag3 Ventures LP, the venture arm of Power Corp. of Canada, backed by the influential Desmarais family.Report Typo/Error
