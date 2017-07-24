The value of Canadian oil patch deals dwindled in the second quarter, but one trend remained dominant: foreign players bailing out the sector.

Exploration and production deals in the period totalled $2.3-billion, according to preliminary figures from Sayer Energy Advisors.

That paled in comparison with a record $33.3-billion in the first quarter, and was less than half the $4.9-billion figure recorded in the second quarter of 2016. It was the smallest tally for a three-month period since the third quarter of 2015, when just $1.2-billion in oil patch mergers and acquisitions were logged.

