Flurry of deal activity in marijuana sector adds to market euphoria

The reefer madness that has enveloped Bay Street is generating deals galore – and some are worth very serious coin. As recreational-weed legalization approaches in Canada, the action's only going to intensify.

There are so many small cannabis producers today that consolidation is a foregone conclusion. If the industry lives up to projections of multibillion-dollar growth with recreational pot – in both domestic and export markets – it's going to evolve into a playground of larger companies with deep pockets picking off the smaller participants.

This is what's pushing valuations in the sector to stratospheric heights. In just five months, the average multiple of forecast earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation and amortization – basically, the price tag the market places on future profit – has doubled to 12.6 times, according to Echelon Wealth Partners.

A group of 31 publicly traded companies the brokerage follows climbed an average 10 per cent last week, with six of them leaping more than 20 per cent.

Something about the product might lead one to assume its investors would be more, well, mellow. They're not.

This week, irrational exuberance was exemplified by WeedMD Inc., a licensed producer whose stock surged 73 per cent over two days. The trigger: It announced it was leasing a greenhouse in Strathroy, Ont. – with an option to buy – to expand its production. The announcement translated into a $66-million increase in market value.

Partly at play is the fear of missing out, among both investors and companies in the sector. It's positively dot-com-like.

The entrance of a well-known U.S. company into the production business late last month was a watershed. The $245-million investment in Canopy Growth Corp. by Constellation Brands Inc. demonstrated that Canada's cannabis sector had taken on a new level of legitimacy well before legalization takes effect on July 1, 2018.

Constellation distributes such labels as Corona beer, Kim Crawford wine and Black Velvet rye whisky. Its stake in Canopy shows it is serious about getting first-mover advantage among its peers in reaching a whole new consumer group.

Canopy shares are up almost 50 per cent since Constellation uncorked the purchase of the nearly one-10th interest. It's just a matter of time before other major players from the consumer products, pharmaceutical and even food industries stake claims.

There's no shortage of targets. There are currently 74 companies licensed to sell pot and its byproducts for medical purposes. More have applications in the works. There are also numerous providers of products and services to the industry, peddling everything from tracking software to production equipment.

This spells fragmentation and opportunities for consolidators. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has emerged as one from the domestic pack. Its shares have more than doubled in the past month, giving it a market capitalization of $2.9-billion.

Aurora on Friday made official a hostile bid for one of the industry's early entrants, CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. The all-stock offer worth about $550-million is aimed at expanding production and international markets.

Aurora – perhaps best known for a massive, $100-million greenhouse it is building at the Edmonton airport – is offering 4.53 of its shares for each CanniMed share, up to a top end of $24 per CanniMed share. This is apart from two other deals it announced on Thursday, to buy H2 Biopharma Inc., a new entrant in production, and greenhouse-design firm Larssen Ltd.

As a condition of its offer for CanniMed, Aurora is demanding its target abandon a deal it had struck early to buy a smaller producer called Newstrike Resources Ltd., which is backed by rockers the Tragically Hip.

Saskatoon-based CanniMed responded by urging its shareholders not to tender, saying it is concerned that Aurora is trying to take advantage of its own inflated share price.

"The Aurora management team has not demonstrated an ability to execute competently and consistently and there is serious concern that the Aurora share price will drop just as quickly as it has risen," chief executive officer Brent Zettl said in a statement on Friday. The only certainty on offer for investors is the deal with Newstrike, which would create a $600-million company with more sway in capital markets, he said.

Tough stuff, and based on the recent market euphoria and deal activity – including numerous equity and debt issues – it's really only the beginning as the industry gets set for a huge expansion. With the market on such a roll, the big question is just how expensive it's going to get to be among the surviving pot proprietors.