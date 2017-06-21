Former Dragons’ Den star Arlene Dickinson has put together a team of veteran finance and marketing experts to join her at District Ventures Capital, the venture-capital fund she started to invest in consumer-packaged goods in the food, beverage and health space.

Jason Berenstein was named partner and chief financial officer, bringing 25-plus years of experience in the accounting and finance fields. Ms. Dickinson’s investment committee is made up of Brad Holland from George Weston Ltd., which represents Canada’s largest food and drug retailers, and Wellington Holbrook, chief transformation officer at ATB Financial, a financial-services company and Crown corporation owned by the Province of Alberta.

