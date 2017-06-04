Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Gilt trip: Provinces raise billions by scouring the world for investors Add to ...

Christina Pellegrini - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Provincial debt is going global.

Canadian provinces have raised $19.2-billion in offshore credit markets this year through May, which is close to half of what they have borrowed in 2017, according to RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

That’s a lot of money for a five-month period, and is roughly $2.6-billion shy of the total amount of provincial debt sold outside of Canada during all of 2016. Last year, 26 per cent of provincial bonds were issued in foreign markets. In 2015, it was 20 per cent.

