Glencore executives step down from Katanga board in midst of regulatory probe

Glencore PLC has announced that three of its executives have stepped down from Toronto-listed Katanga Mining Ltd. after an internal Katanga review found "material weaknesses" in controls around its financial reporting that stretches back years.

On Monday, Katanga announced it is restating its second and third quarterly results and is co-operating with an ongoing Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) investigation into the matter.

Katanga also said the OSC is investigating whether the company's previously filed financial statements were materially misleading. The securities regulator is also looking into the company's corporate governance practices and the conduct of certain directors and officers of the company. Katanga's disclosure in connection with requirements around "international bribery, government payment and anti-corruption laws," is also being looked into by the OSC.

Switzerland-based Katanga has copper and cobalt operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo and is majority owned by Glencore, also of Switzerland, a major producer and marketer of commodities.

In July, Katanga announced it was conducting a review of its past accounting, and that some of its financial statements would likely be restated.

On Monday, Katanga announced that its own internal review found that over a period that stretched back a number of years, the company had overstated its copper cathode production, overvalued its concentrates inventories, and overvalued its ore stockpiles. For example, in 2014, Katanga overstated copper cathode production by 7,916 tonnes which led to product inventories being overstated by $41.8-million, according to Kantanga's statement.

Glencore executives Liam Gallagher, Aristotelis Mistakidis and Tim Henderson have resigned their Katanga board seats.

In a statement on Monday, Glencore said it will be implementing various "structural and control changes across its copper department in order to enhance and strengthen its financial processes and procedures," and said it is committed to "ensuring that the weaknesses identified in the Review are addressed and do not reoccur."

Glencore also said it has nominated three board replacements including its chief financial officer Steven Kalmin. The company said it will work to "strengthen Katanga's corporate governance, compliance and control processes."