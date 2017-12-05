Glencore, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan launch mining royalty firm

AngloSwiss mining giant Glencore PLC has struck a deal with the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to create a private royalty and streaming business – one of the first of its kind in the base metals sector.

BaseCore Metals starts life with a portfolio of existing Glencore royalties in North and South America worth $300-million (U.S)., and includes a royalty on Highland Valley, a Teck Resources Ltd. copper mine in British Columbia.

According to a joint press release on Tuesday, Teachers paid cash to Glencore for its 50-per-cent share in the entity. The pension fund declined to comment further when asked by The Globe and Mail about the exact amount of its investment.

For decades, royalty and streaming has proven to be a successful business model in precious metals, but there are not many players of size in base metals. Under a royalty agreement, a mining company agrees to sell a percentage of its future revenue or profit from a resource in exchange for capital. Streaming entails delivering a portion of physical metals production at a set price in exchange for capital. Deals are usually negotiated at levels significantly below market prices, which can make it a lucrative venture for the royalty and streaming companies. The quid pro quo for mining companies is that they receive much-needed capital in an era when traditional financing is harder to come by.

While BaseCore Metals' initial portfolio is considered small in comparison to those of some of the large existing royalty and streaming companies for precious metals, such as Franco-Nevada Corp., it intends to pursue new deals.

"The creation of BaseCore Metals is unique in the sector and will enable us to secure further offtakes for our marketing business," Ivan Glasenberg, chief executive officer of Glencore, said in the release on Tuesday.

In an interview, Christopher LaFemina, an analyst with Jefferies & Co. in New York, said the success of the venture will largely depend on the economics of the new streaming and royalty deals BaseCore Metal strikes, but at first blush, this is a positive development for Glencore.

Mr. LaFemina said the new venture is in keeping with Glencore's "capital light" approach to growing its business over the past few years, which has led the company to sell off assets as it reduced a debt load that was punishingly high. The streaming and royalty business entails committing drastically less capital than traditional mining, because it requires none of the direct costs of investing in properties. The business also gives Glencore access to additional metals volumes that boosts its trading/marketing business. On that side, Glencore trades a range of commodities from oil to copper.

BaseCore Metals will have its own board of directors and operate separately from Glencore. Glencore turned to Scotia Capital Inc. for financial advice while Morgan Stanley advised Teachers.

Shares in Glencore closed down 2.3 per cent on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Streaming has gained in popularity since the great financial crisis of 2008-09, and in the past few years as the mining industry has grappled with lower metal prices. Toronto-based Franco Nevada pioneered the business model in precious metals in the 1980s, but others have followed, including Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. of Vancouver.