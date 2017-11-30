Global accounting firm RSM establishes Canadian foothold

Canada's corporate accounting, auditing and consulting business is getting a shake up with the acquisition of the largest office of mid-market specialist Collins Barrow by RSM International, the industry's sixth-largest player.

With the deal, British-based RSM establishes a foothold in Canada to complete its coverage of the North American market. It already operates in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. Globally, it has offices in 120 countries.

The tax and accounting operations of international accounting firms, including major names such as KPMG International and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, are run as independent businesses in the countries where they operate, licensing a common brand. RSM's business will be similar in Canada for those practices. The business consultancy division – separate from tax and accounting – will be merged with RSM's U.S. operation, said Harry Blum, who will head up the new RSM Canada.

"That, to me, will allow us the legs to compete with the largest consulting firms in this country, it gives us the resources. And it's a proof of concept for us because RSM U.S. is the largest provider of mid-market consulting, as well as audit and tax in the United States," Mr. Blum said in an interview.

"They actually have an identity, which they understand. It's the middle market. They're not chasing Fortune 500 companies … When you think of the Canadian economy, a country where 98 per cent of the companies have 100 employees or less, this is a middle-market economy."

The firms did not disclose a dollar figure for the deal. It includes the independently operated Toronto office of Collins Barrow, but not the regional businesses across the country that also use the Collins Barrow name. The Toronto office, with 37 partners and 300 professionals, is the largest independent accounting firm in Ontario, and the third-largest in the country.

"We're leaving our predecessor firm and they'll continue to operate as business as usual from what I understand. But we as independent members [under the Collins Barrow umbrella] have the autonomy to make decisions, and our decision obviously reflects our client needs and our aspirations of our partners and our staff," Mr. Blum said.

The business will serve companies in numerous industries, including the growing private-equity segment, he said.

Longer term, the plan is to increase the number of offices to six or eight in major markets across Canada and also add other independent firms to the RSM brand under an alliance arrangement.

"We understand what we want to be, but we also understand what we don't want to be. We're not interested in being store-front, we're not interested in being anywhere and everywhere," he said. "That model has not proven to be economically sustainable, and it doesn't fit in terms of the clients we're looking to serve."

