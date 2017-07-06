Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. won a long-running dispute with its founders on Thursday, sending shares in the money management firm soaring.
An arbitrator ruled the Toronto-based firm owes co-founders Ira Gluskin and Gerald Sheff a total of $13.8-million to settle claims the pair made in 2016, several years after they cut ties with the company they founded in 1984. Mr. Gluskin was seeking a $75-million payment, while Mr. Sheff claimed $110-million.Report Typo/Error
