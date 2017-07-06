Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

Streetwise gives you news and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Gluskin Sheff wins arbitration hearing with founders Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. won a long-running dispute with its founders on Thursday, sending shares in the money management firm soaring.

An arbitrator ruled the Toronto-based firm owes co-founders Ira Gluskin and Gerald Sheff a total of $13.8-million to settle claims the pair made in 2016, several years after they cut ties with the company they founded in 1984. Mr. Gluskin was seeking a $75-million payment, while Mr. Sheff claimed $110-million.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Yield Hog: Five reasons to love dividends (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular