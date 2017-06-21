Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

Streetwise gives you news and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Granite REIT shakeup a ‘wake-up call’ for boards Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Tim Shufelt

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The fight for control of Canada’s largest industrial landlord was a nasty, public ordeal, the likes of which is much more common south of the border.

But in successfully shaking up the board of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, a group of dissident investors may have helped fuel a revival of Canadian shareholder democracy, said Samir Manji, chief executive officer of Vancouver-based Sandpiper Group.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Tim Shufelt on Twitter: @tshufelt

Also on The Globe and Mail

Amazon enters grocery wars with Whole Foods deal (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular