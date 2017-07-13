Waste-disposal firm GFL Environmental Inc. and its bright-green garbage trucks are planning to pick up $125-million from institutional investors to fuel North American acquisitions, ahead of a potential initial public offering next year.

Toronto-based GFL collects trash from 2.5 million homes and 80,000 businesses in Canada and the United States with its distinctive “Green for Life” fleet. The private company built a network of solid- and liquid-waste disposal and soil-remediation businesses through 60 acquisitions over the past 11 years, including recent takeovers in Manitoba and Alberta.

