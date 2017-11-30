Head of ETFs for Manulife Investments leaving post

The head of Manulife Investments' exchange-traded funds division will be stepping down from her role later this month.
Krista Matheson, head of ETFs and structured products for Manulife Investments, will be leaving the company on Dec. 15 owing to personal reasons, a company spokesperson confirmed.
Manulife has not announced a replacement.
Ms. Matheson joined the company earlier this year when Manulife entered the ETF industry with four multifactor ETFs. Since then, the company has launched an additional two multifactor funds to its lineup and grown its ETF assets to $240-million with subadviser Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC.
Ms. Matheson has also resigned from the board of directors at the Canadian ETF Association (CETFA), which Manulife joined in July. CETFA will decide at its next board meeting who will replace Ms. Matheson.
Before joining Manulife, Ms. Matheson held executive roles at Fiera Capital Corporation and Propel Capital, a structured products firm, as well as a director at the Toronto Stock Exchange where she developed a strategy on indexes and ETFs.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨