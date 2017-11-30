Head of ETFs for Manulife Investments leaving post

The head of Manulife Investments' exchange-traded funds division will be stepping down from her role later this month.

Krista Matheson, head of ETFs and structured products for Manulife Investments, will be leaving the company on Dec. 15 owing to personal reasons, a company spokesperson confirmed.

Manulife has not announced a replacement.

Ms. Matheson joined the company earlier this year when Manulife entered the ETF industry with four multifactor ETFs. Since then, the company has launched an additional two multifactor funds to its lineup and grown its ETF assets to $240-million with subadviser Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC.

Ms. Matheson has also resigned from the board of directors at the Canadian ETF Association (CETFA), which Manulife joined in July. CETFA will decide at its next board meeting who will replace Ms. Matheson.

Before joining Manulife, Ms. Matheson held executive roles at Fiera Capital Corporation and Propel Capital, a structured products firm, as well as a director at the Toronto Stock Exchange where she developed a strategy on indexes and ETFs.