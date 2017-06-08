Mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. is fielding preliminary takeover offers and is in negotiations to settle regulatory allegations as Canada’s largest alternative mortgage lender bounces back from a financial crisis.

Home Capital recently received proposals from groups led by Toronto-based private equity firms Onex Corp. and Brookfield Business Partners LP, a unit of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., according to sources familiar with the situation. Spokespeople for Brookfield and Home Capital declined to comment and a spokesperson for Onex was not available. A number of U.S. private equity funds are also in talks with Home Capital and its financial advisors, sources say.

