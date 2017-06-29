Executives at Home Capital Group Inc. spent a small part of Thursday’s annual meeting discussing how they dealt with the lender’s recent near-death experience.

They devoted a lot more time to plans for dealing with the next meltdown in housing. Home Capital’s brass is looking ahead to the tests that await lenders of all stripes -- the problems that come when the economy cools, as it inevitably will, unemployment rises and homeowners begin to default on mortgages in larger numbers.

