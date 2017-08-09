Imagine this scenario: You’re on the board of directors at a Canadian company. The business runs into a problem.

The CEO promptly tells you about the issue and how it’s being fixed, and fires the people responsible. You inform federal regulators and your insurance company. Your lawyers, from one of the country’s top firms, and your auditors, from one of the largest global partnerships, tell you there’s no need to share the information with the public.

Report Typo/Error