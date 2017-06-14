Home Capital Group Inc. has reached agreements to settle an enforcement case with Ontario’s securities regulator as well as a class action lawsuit launched over allegations of misleading disclosure.

Under a pair of linked agreements, Home Capital and three former senior executives will pay a total of $12-million in penalties to the Ontario Securities Commission and accept responsibility for misleading disclosures to investors about mortgage underwriting problems in 2014 and 2015. About $11-million of those funds will go toward a $29.5-million payment to settle the class action suit.

