Signage outside the Home Capital Group Inc. headquarters office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg)
Andrew Willis, James Bradshaw and Niall McGee

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Home Capital Group Inc. has reached agreements to settle an enforcement case with Ontario’s securities regulator as well as a class action lawsuit launched over allegations of misleading disclosure.

Under a pair of linked agreements, Home Capital and three former senior executives will pay a total of $12-million in penalties to the Ontario Securities Commission and accept responsibility for misleading disclosures to investors about mortgage underwriting problems in 2014 and 2015. About $11-million of those funds will go toward a $29.5-million payment to settle the class action suit.

