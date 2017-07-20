South of the border, Canadian utilities are seen as good friends in tough times. That benevolent view just helped Hydro One Ltd. chief executive officer Mayo Schmidt launch a $4.4-billion takeover that’s the first step in a U.S. expansion strategy.

Mr. Schmidt took the top job at the newly privatized Hydro One in 2015 with the stated intention of building the business by both consolidating Ontario’s electricity market and moving into new regions.

