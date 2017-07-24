Underwriters had little trouble selling Hydro One Ltd.’s $1.4-billion bought deal, which was announced last week with the utility’s $4.4-billion acquisition of U.S.-based Avista Corp.

The entire allocation of convertible debentures was sold within a day, say sources familiar with the financing. Demand from retail investors was particularly strong out of the gate, which encouraged institutional buyers to jump in as well, a number of people said.

