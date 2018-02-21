Hydro One hires long-time TD banker Pat Meneley as corporate development head

Hydro One Ltd., Ontario's newly privatized power utility, is showing its commitment to future expansion by hiring a veteran investment banker as its chief corporate development officer.

Pat Meneley, the former head of corporate and investment banking at TD Securities, is joining Hydro One to lead the utility's corporate development arm, a division that companies typically lean on to search for future deals.

Hydro One has already demonstrated that it envisions expansion. Last July, the company announced the $4.4-billion acquisition of Washington-based Avista Corp., which is expected to close in the coming months. Avista operates in the U.S. Northwest and the company will function as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hydro One.

The deal marked Hydro One's first foray outside its home province and, since then, Mayo Schmidt, the utility's chief executive officer, has acknowledged that he is on the prowl for more deals. One reason for this: The allowable return on equity for regulated utilities can be higher south of the border, providing for more profit potential.

In a research note last year, CIBC World Markets analysts wrote that "the divergent environments for regulated utilities between Canada and the U.S. affirm our view that U.S. franchises can be relatively attractive acquisitions targets for Canadian companies."

Hydro One isn't the only Canadian utility that has looked south of the border. Over the past few years, Emera Inc. acquired TECO Energy for US$6.5-billion to add a presence in Florida and New Mexico, and Fortis Inc. acquired ITC Holdings Corp. for US$6.9-billion.

However, Hydro One's financial wherewithal to strike more deals has weakened in the past few months after a share-price slide, making it harder to issue equity to help fund new purchases. The Ontario government sold the first portion of its stake in Hydro One for $20.50 a share in 2015, and the stock climbed 30 per cent in its first eight months on the market. Lately, though, the shares have struggled, and earlier this month they briefly dipped below the initial public offering price.

A few factors are at play. Because the shares had performed well, the Ontario government unloaded 50.1 per cent of the company rather quickly, flooding the market with stock. Uncertainty about the regulatory environment in Hydro One's home province has also caused some consternation, because it is unclear if future rate hikes will be allowed.

Most recently, dividend-driven stocks such as utilities and telcos have largely sold off because bond yields have risen, giving investors more options for passive investment income.

Mr. Meneley will be tasked with navigating this new environment when he starts his new role in March. He joins Hydro One after 20 years at TD, which he left in January, 2017. TD had a long-standing relationship with Viterra Inc., the company that Hydro One's CEO ran before it was sold to Glencore International Plc in 2012.

